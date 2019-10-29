Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $686.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

