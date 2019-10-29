Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 211,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,718. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,644,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 61.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 600.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.