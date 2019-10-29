Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 311,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
