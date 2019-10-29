Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 311,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 52-week low of $135.64 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.