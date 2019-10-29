DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DexCom were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.06. 19,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.03 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $178.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $182.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $353,082.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,014 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,576. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

