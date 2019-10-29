Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DVN opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

