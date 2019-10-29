Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $70,927.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 109.8% higher against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $70,927.00 and $28.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

