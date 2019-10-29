Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $22.91 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $31,556,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,901,000 after acquiring an additional 808,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 353,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

