Deutsche Bank (DB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

