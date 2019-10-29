Deutsche Bank Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $525.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.48.
CHTR stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $470.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
