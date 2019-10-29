Deutsche Bank Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $525.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.48.

CHTR stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $470.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

