Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Trading Up 13% Following Insider Buying Activity

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares were up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.56, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Specifically, Director Mitchell Presser purchased 25,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,864 shares in the company, valued at $549,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harvey S. Kanter purchased 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 216,042 shares of company stock worth $1,558,898. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

