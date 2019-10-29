Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 803,600 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Destination Maternity news, major shareholder Pierre Andre Laurent Ma Mestre sold 291,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $110,871.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination Maternity stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.56% of Destination Maternity worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEST stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Destination Maternity has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

