Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Up 16.8% in October

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 39.0% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 33.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after buying an additional 783,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 19.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 456,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 75,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

DESP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 388,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Despegar.com has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.59 million, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

