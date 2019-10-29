Dero Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Dero has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,414,159 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The official website for Dero is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

