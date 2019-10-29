Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $154,887.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $141,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $432,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $210,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $680,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

