Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Shares Down 2.2%

Deltex Medical Group plc (LON:DEMG)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), approximately 111,111 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.44.

About Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG)

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

