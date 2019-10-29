DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DMPI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 1,921,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,826. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.59). On average, equities research analysts forecast that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

