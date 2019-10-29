DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on November 14th

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 334,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

