Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,411,000 after purchasing an additional 673,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,344,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 198,331 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,940,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 794,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,015 shares during the last quarter.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Maxim Group set a $55.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Shares of PLAY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,048. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $344.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.15000 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

