Datum (DAT) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Datum has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $128,580.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. During the last week, Datum has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01492518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00113641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datum

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

