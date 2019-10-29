Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Nana Mensah Sells 1,103 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

