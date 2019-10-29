Dana (DAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Dana has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.95-3.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.95-$3.45 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

