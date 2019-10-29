Dai (DAI) Market Cap Tops $90.10 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Dai has a total market cap of $90.10 million and approximately $32.10 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OasisDEX, AirSwap and HitBTC. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00215928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.01521045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00112412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 89,786,337 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, AirSwap, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gatecoin, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Radar Relay and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

