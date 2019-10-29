DA Davidson Comments on Graco Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,039,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Graco by 71.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

