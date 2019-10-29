DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSBI. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $640.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 8,766 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $233,087.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 3,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $91,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,474.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,017 shares of company stock worth $1,003,673. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

