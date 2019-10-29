DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

