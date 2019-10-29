D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

WMT stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $338.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

