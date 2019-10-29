D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $721,000 in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

