D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 220,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 329,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

