D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,550,000 after buying an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after buying an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $57.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

