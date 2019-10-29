D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $14.41 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

