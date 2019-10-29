Cwm LLC Sells 810 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 967.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

