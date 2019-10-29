Cwm LLC Sells 539 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 147,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.58.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.