Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 67,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. DA Davidson downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.