Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Stereotaxis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS STXS opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. Stereotaxis Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

