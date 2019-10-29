CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,041,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 231,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.90. 4,756,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,478. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

