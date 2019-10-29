CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 176,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

