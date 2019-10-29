Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLTY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLTY)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76, approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

