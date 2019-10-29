Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $620.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $614.65 million and the highest is $628.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $595.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,904. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $134.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $251,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,270. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

