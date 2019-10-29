Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 436,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $180.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.61.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

