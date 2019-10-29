Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
CMI stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 436,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $180.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
