Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,614 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

AT&T stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $281.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

