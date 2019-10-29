CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$121.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

