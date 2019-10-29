CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Cap of $466,605.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $466,605.00 and $100.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00217057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01497292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00112965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

