CryptoAds Marketplace Hits Market Cap of $112,374.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $112,374.00 and $13.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.01494210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00114263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

