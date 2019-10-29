Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $5,264,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Crown by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Crown stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

