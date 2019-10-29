CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of COIHY stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. 3,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 12.33.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

