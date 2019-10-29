Critical Review: Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Granite City Food & Brewery (NASDAQ:GCFB)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.65, meaning that its share price is 465% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Granite City Food & Brewery and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.02%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group -6.92% 6.32% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.02 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group $688.60 million 0.35 $7.79 million $0.60 14.77

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 139 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 162 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 30 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants 6 in New Mexico and 2 in Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

