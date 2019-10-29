Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.35 EPS

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,999. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.