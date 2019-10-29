Credit Suisse Group (CS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 1,516,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.30 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

