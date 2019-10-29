Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) a $116.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.67.
Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,410,000 after buying an additional 580,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after buying an additional 95,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,034,000 after buying an additional 1,433,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
