Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) a $116.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,410,000 after buying an additional 580,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after buying an additional 95,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,034,000 after buying an additional 1,433,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

