CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market cap of $143,467.00 and $6,401.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CREDIT has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

FLO (FLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,185,895,056 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.